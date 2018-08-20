Top Stories
Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus Split After One Year of Dating - Here's the Rumored Reason Why

Kylie Jenner Elaborates As to Why She Kept Her Entire Pregnancy a Secret

Is Cardi B Performing at the VMAs?

Mon, 20 August 2018 at 12:12 pm

Cardi B Debuts Official Video for 'Ring' with Kehlani - Watch Here!

Cardi B joins forces with Kehlani in the official music video for her latest single “Ring,” and you can watch it right here!

The Mike Ho-directed clip was shot when the 25-year-old rapper was about five months pregnant for the song featured on her debut, Invasion of Privacy.

Cardi is set to return to the stage for the first time since giving birth to her daughter Kulture at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards in New York tonight (August 20).

Cardi leads the pack with 10 nominations including Video, Song, and Artist of the Year.


Cardi B – Ring (feat. Kehlani) [Official Video]
