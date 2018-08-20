Top Stories
Mon, 20 August 2018 at 7:29 pm

Cardi B Makes Her First Red Carpet Appearance Since Giving Birth at MTV VMAs 2018!

Cardi B Makes Her First Red Carpet Appearance Since Giving Birth at MTV VMAs 2018!

Cardi B is looking stunning!

The 25-year-old “Bodak Yellow” rapper hit the red carpet at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night (August 20) at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Cardi looked beautiful in a purple dress as she made her first public appearance since giving birth to baby Kulture in July.

Cardi also leads the nominations at this year’s ceremony, notching an impressive 12 nominations in total, including Video of the Year for “Finesse” with Bruno Mars. She will also open the show!
