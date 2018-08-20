Cardi B Opens MTV VMAs 2018 by Pretending the Moon Person is Her Baby! (Video)

Cardi B holds a blanket like a baby while appearing on stage to open the show at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on Monday (August 20) in New York City.

The 25-year-old rapper pretended that she brought her newborn daughter Kulture to the show, but then she unwrapped the blanket and revealed she was holding a Moon Person trophy.

Cardi showed off her signature humor while opening the show and introducing a performance from Shawn Mendes.

Make sure to see Cardi‘s red carpet look as well!