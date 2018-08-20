Top Stories
MTV VMAs 2018 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

MTV VMAs 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Jennifer Garner Poses with Her Three Kids at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Jennifer Garner Poses with Her Three Kids at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

MTV VMAs 2018 Seating Chart - See Where Your Favorite Celebs Are Sitting

MTV VMAs 2018 Seating Chart - See Where Your Favorite Celebs Are Sitting

Drake Did Something Amazing for an 11-Year-Old Heart Patient

Drake Did Something Amazing for an 11-Year-Old Heart Patient

Mon, 20 August 2018 at 9:27 pm

Cardi B Opens MTV VMAs 2018 by Pretending the Moon Person is Her Baby! (Video)

Cardi B Opens MTV VMAs 2018 by Pretending the Moon Person is Her Baby! (Video)

Cardi B holds a blanket like a baby while appearing on stage to open the show at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on Monday (August 20) in New York City.

The 25-year-old rapper pretended that she brought her newborn daughter Kulture to the show, but then she unwrapped the blanket and revealed she was holding a Moon Person trophy.

Cardi showed off her signature humor while opening the show and introducing a performance from Shawn Mendes.

Make sure to see Cardi‘s red carpet look as well!
Just Jared on Facebook
cardi b opens mtv vmas 2018 01
cardi b opens mtv vmas 2018 02
cardi b opens mtv vmas 2018 03
cardi b opens mtv vmas 2018 04
cardi b opens mtv vmas 2018 05
cardi b opens mtv vmas 2018 06
cardi b opens mtv vmas 2018 07
cardi b opens mtv vmas 2018 08

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 MTV VMAs, Cardi B, MTV VMAs

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • 2 Chainz & Kesha Ward's wedding in Miami was beyond extravagant - TMZ
  • Jordyn Jones has a new single out! - Just Jared Jr
  • Don Lemon gets emotional during Aretha Franklin tribute on CNN - TooFab
  • Michelle Wolf's Netflix talk show has been canceled - The Hollywood Reporter
  • These two YouTubers are heading to college - Just Jared Jr