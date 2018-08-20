Chloe Moretz Says Hollywood Execs Were 'Terrified' to Release 'Miseducation of Cameron Post'

Chloe Moretz flashes a grin on the latest cover of Net-a-Porter’s weekly digital magazine, PorterEdit!

Here’s what the 21-year-old actress had to share with the mag:

On why Hollywood executives didn’t rush to buy The Miseducation of Cameron Post because they were scared of its subject matter: “This is the first movie, easily in the last 20 years that I know of, to have won the Grand Jury Prize [at Sundance] that hasn’t been sold overnight. People were terrified to release a movie like this. Especially centered around a young lesbian character who isn’t having wild throes of male-gaze lesbian sex.”

On why she took an 18-month acting hiatus because she didn’t want to do blockbusters: “I wanted to reconnect to my job and what I love about acting. I dropped out of some really big movies. […] I got really caught up in being the girl who does the studio movies and I was like, I’m not that girl. I started in Kick-Ass and Let Me In [2010’s vampire horror] – movies that were not popular when they were being cast. I wanted to find that again and what that means to me, and the first movie that checked all the boxes was Cameron Post.”

On how she tested the waters of fame as a teenager: “The problem with me is that I’m fairly rebellious, in the sense that if people tell me not to do [something], I’ll be like, I’m going to do it, and I’m going to jump in head first and do a flip. […] I was like, ‘Why can’t I kiss on the street and do all of the things that my friends are doing?’ And you can – you can do whatever you want – but then I’d come home and be mad that there’s a photo of me kissing on the street. And my brother would [say], ‘Chloe, you can’t be mad, because you did that! Yes, your friends are doing that, but you are not your friends.’ I started to realize [I was] only hurting myself.”

On how she’s learning to navigate fame by making different life choices: “[It’s] is a bummer, but at the end of the day it’s a double-edged sword. If they’re not taking your photo, they’re not watching your movies, and they’re not writing posts about you. So, you’re like, okay, I’d rather you want it, and I’ll just have to reconfigure my life a little bit.”

For more from Chloe, visit Net-a-Porter.com.