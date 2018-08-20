Chris Hemsworth Recalls the Time He Approached the Paparazzi & Came 'Close to Destroying' the Cameras

Chris Hemsworth is looking so handsome on the cover of GQ magazine’s September 2018 issue.

Here’s what the 35-year-old Bad Times at the El Royale star had to share with the mag…

On moving his family to Byron Bay in Australia, and trying to convince his wife to move there: “Both trips we did, it was like pouring rain. And she was like, ‘I don’t know what the big fuss is.’ Then I said, ‘Let’s do a trip up to Byron Bay,’ and we get off the plane and it’s raining. I’m like, ‘Oh, my God. I’m not selling it.’ And she instantly went, ‘No, there’s something different about this place. It is a very special place.’ She went, ‘This could be it. It could be the best decision we’ve made.’”

On keeping his kids faces off social media: “The exploitation is something I’m very wary of. We’ve been offered things, like ‘Advertise such-and-such and have dinner with your family.’ There’s no way….[During one beach trip, one of Chris' sons took off his swimsuit and the photographers kept taking his picture] He’s naked, and I look over, and they’re still shooting. I ran over, and they knew. I just very pointedly and definitely said, ‘Don’t you dare.’ I was close to destroying the camera.”

On his career right now: “I really do feel a sense of ease for the first time in years. I don’t mean that as an assessment of my achievements. I just mean I’m content with what’s going on and relaxed and open about it.”

