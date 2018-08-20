Chris Pine Stars in 'Outlaw King' Trailer - Watch Now!

Chris Pine is dressed in period costume for his brand new movie Outlaw King, and the trailer just debuted!

The movie tells the untold, true story of Robert the Bruce who transforms from defeated nobleman to outlaw hero during the oppressive occupation of medieval Scotland by Edward I of England. Despite grave consequences, Robert seizes the Scottish crown and rallies an impassioned group of men to fight back against the mighty army of the tyrannical King and his volatile son, the Prince of Wales.

The movie was filmed in Scotland and also stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Florence Pugh and Billy Howle.

The movie will premiere on Netflix on November 9, 2018.