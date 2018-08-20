Top Stories
Jennifer Garner Poses with Her Three Kids at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

MTV VMAs 2018 Seating Chart - See Where Your Favorite Celebs Are Sitting

Is Cardi B Performing at the VMAs?

Mon, 20 August 2018 at 7:07 pm

Ciara Does The 'Level Up' Challenge With Mette Towley At 'Revlon' Event - Watch Now!

Ciara showed off her dance moves at a Revlon launch party!

The 32-year-old entertainer celebrated their Live Boldly and Lash Loudly campaign on Sunday night (August 19) at Weylin in Brooklyn, New York.

Ciara was joined by the new face of Revlon, dancer Mette Towley, and the duo decided to take on Ciara‘s “Level Up” challenge.

“Had an amazing time at the @Revlon VOLUMAZING Launch party last night! Lashes on another level! Hitting the #LevelUp and more last night with @mettenarrative 🤣 Too much fun!” Ciara wrote on her Instagram after the event.

Check out the video below…

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

FYI: Ciara is wearing a Dundas dress.
Photos: Angela Pham / BFA
