DJ Khaled Hits the Red Carpet With Nicole Tuck & Baby Asahd at MTV VMAs 2018!

DJ Khaled has one stylish family!

The 42-year-old producer hit the red carpet alongside longtime love Nicole Tuck and their one-year-old son baby Asahd at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Monday night (August 20) in New York City.

In addition to performing during the main ceremony, Khaled is also nominated for Best Collaboration Video and Best Latin Video with Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B for “Dinero.”

He’s also nominated for Song of Summer for “No Brainer” with Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper and Quavo.