Top Stories
MTV VMAs 2018 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

MTV VMAs 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Jennifer Garner Poses with Her Three Kids at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Jennifer Garner Poses with Her Three Kids at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

MTV VMAs 2018 Seating Chart - See Where Your Favorite Celebs Are Sitting

MTV VMAs 2018 Seating Chart - See Where Your Favorite Celebs Are Sitting

Drake Did Something Amazing for an 11-Year-Old Heart Patient

Drake Did Something Amazing for an 11-Year-Old Heart Patient

Mon, 20 August 2018 at 10:05 pm

DJ Khaled Hits the Red Carpet With Nicole Tuck & Baby Asahd at MTV VMAs 2018!

DJ Khaled Hits the Red Carpet With Nicole Tuck & Baby Asahd at MTV VMAs 2018!

DJ Khaled has one stylish family!

The 42-year-old producer hit the red carpet alongside longtime love Nicole Tuck and their one-year-old son baby Asahd at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Monday night (August 20) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of DJ Khaled

In addition to performing during the main ceremony, Khaled is also nominated for Best Collaboration Video and Best Latin Video with Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B for “Dinero.”

He’s also nominated for Song of Summer for “No Brainer” with Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper and Quavo.

Just Jared on Facebook
dj khaled mtv vmas 2018 01
dj khaled mtv vmas 2018 02
dj khaled mtv vmas 2018 03
dj khaled mtv vmas 2018 04
dj khaled mtv vmas 2018 05
dj khaled mtv vmas 2018 06

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2018 MTV VMAs, Asahd Khaled, DJ Khaled, MTV VMAs, Nicole Tuck

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • 2 Chainz & Kesha Ward's wedding in Miami was beyond extravagant - TMZ
  • Jordyn Jones has a new single out! - Just Jared Jr
  • Don Lemon gets emotional during Aretha Franklin tribute on CNN - TooFab
  • Michelle Wolf's Netflix talk show has been canceled - The Hollywood Reporter
  • These two YouTubers are heading to college - Just Jared Jr