Dominic Cooper Gets Cozy with 'Crazy Rich Asians' Actress Gemma Chan

New couple alert?!

Dominic Cooper and Gemma Chan are seen spending time together and looking very cozy during a night out this weekend in Formentera, Spain.

It has been a big weekend for Gemma as her new movie Crazy Rich Asians, in which she plays Astrid, debuted at number one at the box office and exceeded expectations.

Gemma most recently was linked to actor Jack Whitehall, who she dated for around six years. Dominic recently called it quits with longtime love Ruth Negga after an on-and-off relationship for eight years.

Dominic and Gemma have known each other for years and starred together in the 2017 movie Stratton, so they could also just be having a friendly outing.

