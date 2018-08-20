Fans Vote Sam Heughan to Be the Next James Bond in Just Jared's Fan Poll!

Last week, we at Just Jared put up a poll to ask fans a big question about the James Bond franchise: Who do you want to see take over the iconic role when Daniel Craig steps aside?

The poll is now closed, and the fans have spoken: they want Outlander‘s Sam Heughan to be the next James Bond!

The fans voted so hard, and Sam had a whopping 261,530 votes!

Coming in at second place was Tom Hiddleston, who also had a massive number of votes from his fans: 228,830!

Luke Evans came in at number three with 22,467.

Thanks to everyone who voted! Check out the full results of the James Bond poll right here if you missed it.