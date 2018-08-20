Gigi Hadid Highlights UNICEF in 'CR Fashion Book' Cover Story

Gigi Hadid is featured on the cover of CR Fashion Book‘s Issue 13 and she is highlight the ongoing global refugee crisis in the magazine.

Also featured on a cover of the issue is model and activist Halima Aden. Carine Roitfeld said, “I am so proud to celebrate the lifesaving mission of UNICEF, especially in such a challenging year for children and refugees globally. With Halima Aden recently joining UNICEF USA as an Ambassador and Gigi Hadid as a Supporter, I wanted to celebrate these two passionate young women, honoring their accomplishments and the promise of what they will bring to this respected organization.”

Here is what they had to share with the mag:

Gigi on refugees: “My dad was a refugee. He was born in Nazareth, Palestine, and the week that his family was kicked out of their home, they moved to Syria. I think he was also about one week old. It’s crazy to think about what our families did for us.”

Halima on refugee camps: “I was six and I can still remember that UNICEF sign and every single missionary who came to the camp. I forget names, but can never forget how they made me feel.”

