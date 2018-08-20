Top Stories
Jennifer Garner Poses with Her Three Kids at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Jennifer Garner Poses with Her Three Kids at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Ben Affleck &amp; Lindsay Shookus Split After One Year of Dating - Here's the Rumored Reason Why

Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus Split After One Year of Dating - Here's the Rumored Reason Why

Is Cardi B Performing at the VMAs?

Is Cardi B Performing at the VMAs?

Mon, 20 August 2018 at 4:05 pm

Gigi Hadid Highlights UNICEF in 'CR Fashion Book' Cover Story

Gigi Hadid Highlights UNICEF in 'CR Fashion Book' Cover Story

Gigi Hadid is featured on the cover of CR Fashion Book‘s Issue 13 and she is highlight the ongoing global refugee crisis in the magazine.

Also featured on a cover of the issue is model and activist Halima Aden. Carine Roitfeld said, “I am so proud to celebrate the lifesaving mission of UNICEF, especially in such a challenging year for children and refugees globally. With Halima Aden recently joining UNICEF USA as an Ambassador and Gigi Hadid as a Supporter, I wanted to celebrate these two passionate young women, honoring their accomplishments and the promise of what they will bring to this respected organization.”

Here is what they had to share with the mag:

Gigi on refugees: “My dad was a refugee. He was born in Nazareth, Palestine, and the week that his family was kicked out of their home, they moved to Syria. I think he was also about one week old. It’s crazy to think about what our families did for us.”

Halima on refugee camps: “I was six and I can still remember that UNICEF sign and every single missionary who came to the camp. I forget names, but can never forget how they made me feel.”

For more from the issue, visit CRFashionBook.com!
Just Jared on Facebook
gigi hadid cr fashion book 01
gigi hadid cr fashion book 02

Photos: Pieter Hugo
Posted to: Gigi Hadid, Halima Aden, Magazine

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • 2 Chainz & Kesha Ward's wedding in Miami was beyond extravagant - TMZ
  • Jordyn Jones has a new single out! - Just Jared Jr
  • Don Lemon gets emotional during Aretha Franklin tribute on CNN - TooFab
  • Michelle Wolf's Netflix talk show has been canceled - The Hollywood Reporter
  • These two YouTubers are heading to college - Just Jared Jr