Top Stories
Jennifer Garner Poses with Her Three Kids at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Jennifer Garner Poses with Her Three Kids at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Ben Affleck &amp; Lindsay Shookus Split After One Year of Dating - Here's the Rumored Reason Why

Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus Split After One Year of Dating - Here's the Rumored Reason Why

Is Cardi B Performing at the VMAs?

Is Cardi B Performing at the VMAs?

Mon, 20 August 2018 at 4:33 pm

'GLOW' Renewed for a Third Season at Netflix

'GLOW' Renewed for a Third Season at Netflix

GLOW is returning to Netflix a third season!

The comedy series, which earned 10 nominations for the 2018 Emmy Awards, will head to Las Vegas for season three, THR reports.

The second season of GLOW, which premiered this summer, ended with the show-within-the-show getting canceled and the women receiving an offer to do a live show in Vegas. The full ensemble, including Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin‘s characters, board a bus to Sin City in the final scene of the season.

ARE YOU EXCITED for another season of GLOW?
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Netflix
Posted to: Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, GLOW, Netflix, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • 2 Chainz & Kesha Ward's wedding in Miami was beyond extravagant - TMZ
  • Jordyn Jones has a new single out! - Just Jared Jr
  • Don Lemon gets emotional during Aretha Franklin tribute on CNN - TooFab
  • Michelle Wolf's Netflix talk show has been canceled - The Hollywood Reporter
  • These two YouTubers are heading to college - Just Jared Jr