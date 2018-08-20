'GLOW' Renewed for a Third Season at Netflix

GLOW is returning to Netflix a third season!

The comedy series, which earned 10 nominations for the 2018 Emmy Awards, will head to Las Vegas for season three, THR reports.

The second season of GLOW, which premiered this summer, ended with the show-within-the-show getting canceled and the women receiving an offer to do a live show in Vegas. The full ensemble, including Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin‘s characters, board a bus to Sin City in the final scene of the season.

ARE YOU EXCITED for another season of GLOW?