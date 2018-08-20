Top Stories
MTV VMAs 2018 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

MTV VMAs 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Jennifer Garner Poses with Her Three Kids at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Jennifer Garner Poses with Her Three Kids at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

MTV VMAs 2018 Seating Chart - See Where Your Favorite Celebs Are Sitting

MTV VMAs 2018 Seating Chart - See Where Your Favorite Celebs Are Sitting

Drake Did Something Amazing for an 11-Year-Old Heart Patient

Drake Did Something Amazing for an 11-Year-Old Heart Patient

Mon, 20 August 2018 at 8:19 pm

Gucci Mane's Wife Keyshia Joins Him at MTV VMAs 2018

Gucci Mane's Wife Keyshia Joins Him at MTV VMAs 2018

Gucci Mane walks the red carpet with his wife Keyshia Ka’Oir at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on Monday (August 20) in New York City.

The 38-year-old rapper will be presenting during the show this evening.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gucci Mane

Gucci Mane and Keyshia tied the knot last October. He proposed to her after performing at a basketball game for the Atlanta Hawks.

Gucci‘s upcoming album Evil Genius is expected to be released later this year.
Just Jared on Facebook
gucci mane wife keyshia mtv vmas 01
gucci mane wife keyshia mtv vmas 02
gucci mane wife keyshia mtv vmas 03
gucci mane wife keyshia mtv vmas 04
gucci mane wife keyshia mtv vmas 05
gucci mane wife keyshia mtv vmas 06
gucci mane wife keyshia mtv vmas 07

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 MTV VMAs, Gucci Mane, Keyshia Ka'oir, MTV VMAs

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • 2 Chainz & Kesha Ward's wedding in Miami was beyond extravagant - TMZ
  • Jordyn Jones has a new single out! - Just Jared Jr
  • Don Lemon gets emotional during Aretha Franklin tribute on CNN - TooFab
  • Michelle Wolf's Netflix talk show has been canceled - The Hollywood Reporter
  • These two YouTubers are heading to college - Just Jared Jr