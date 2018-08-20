Gucci Mane's Wife Keyshia Joins Him at MTV VMAs 2018

Gucci Mane walks the red carpet with his wife Keyshia Ka’Oir at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on Monday (August 20) in New York City.

The 38-year-old rapper will be presenting during the show this evening.

Gucci Mane and Keyshia tied the knot last October. He proposed to her after performing at a basketball game for the Atlanta Hawks.

Gucci‘s upcoming album Evil Genius is expected to be released later this year.