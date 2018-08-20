Mon, 20 August 2018 at 8:19 pm
Gucci Mane's Wife Keyshia Joins Him at MTV VMAs 2018
Gucci Mane walks the red carpet with his wife Keyshia Ka’Oir at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on Monday (August 20) in New York City.
The 38-year-old rapper will be presenting during the show this evening.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gucci Mane
Gucci Mane and Keyshia tied the knot last October. He proposed to her after performing at a basketball game for the Atlanta Hawks.
Gucci‘s upcoming album Evil Genius is expected to be released later this year.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: 2018 MTV VMAs, Gucci Mane, Keyshia Ka'oir, MTV VMAs
Sponsored Links by ZergNet