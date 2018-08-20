Top Stories
MTV VMAs 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Jennifer Garner Poses with Her Three Kids at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

MTV VMAs 2018 Seating Chart - See Where Your Favorite Celebs Are Sitting

Drake Did Something Amazing for an 11-Year-Old Heart Patient

Mon, 20 August 2018 at 8:55 pm

Hayley Kiyoko Picks Up Push Artist of the Year Award at MTV VMAs 2018!

Hayley Kiyoko is a huge winner at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on Monday (August 20) in New York City.

The 27-year-old “Curious” singer, who wore sparkly and plunging LBD, won the Push Artist of the Year award

Hayley beat out Bishop Briggs, Chloe x Halle, Noah Cyrus, Tee Grizzley, Kacy Hill, Khalid, Kyle, Lil Xan, PrettyMuch, Jessie Reyez, Sigrid, SZA, Grace VanderWaal and Why Don’t We for the honor – and her fans are freaking out!

“HAYLEY KIYOKO WON PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR, 20GAYTEEN HAS REACHED A NEW PEAK #VMAs,” one wrote on Twitter.

Another added, “YOU ARE A LEGEND AND I’M SO PROUD OF YOU!!”

Congrats to Hayley!
2018 MTV VMAs, Hayley Kiyoko

