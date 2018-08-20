Iggy Azalea Strikes a Pose on the Red Carpet at MTV VMAs 2018!

Iggy Azalea is looking chic!

The 28-year-old Survive The Summer rapper hit the red carpet on Monday night (August 20) at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

“@faustopuglisi thankyou so much for letting me wear one of your designs tonight! I hope I have done you proud. 💜,” Iggy wrote on her Instagram.

Iggy recently opened up about her new EP, her next album, body shamers and much more during a live radio chat.

FYI: Iggy is wearing a Fausto Puglisi dress.