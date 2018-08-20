Jennifer Garner Poses with Her Three Kids at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Top Stories
Mon, 20 August 2018 at 3:48 pm

Jennifer Garner got the support of her three adorable kids at her Walk of Fame ceremony!

The accomplished actress was seen getting the huge honor of having a star on the Walk of Fame on Monday (August 20) in Los Angeles, surrounded by friends and family.

Jennifer posed for cute photos with Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6, as well as her parents, William and Patricia, and her sisters.

Congratulations to Jennifer on the huge honor!

See all the photos of Jennifer Garner with her kids at the Walk of Fame ceremony…
Photos: Instar Images
Posted to: Ben Affleck, Celebrity Babies, Jennifer Garner, Samuel Affleck, Seraphina Affleck, Violet Affleck

