Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Couple Up on the Red Carpet at MTV VMAs 2018!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are looking so cute together!

The 49-year-old “Amor, Amor, Amor” pop entertainer and the 43-year-old former baseball player hit the red carpet on Monday night (August 20) at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Jennifer will be receiving the prestigious Michael Jackson Vanguard Award during the ceremony, and will also be putting on a big performance!

She’s also nominated for Best Collaboration Video and Best Latin Video with DJ Khaled and Cardi B for “Dinero.”

FYI: Jennifer is wearing a Versace dress.