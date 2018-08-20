Top Stories
MTV VMAs 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Jennifer Garner Poses with Her Three Kids at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

MTV VMAs 2018 Seating Chart - See Where Your Favorite Celebs Are Sitting

Drake Did Something Amazing for an 11-Year-Old Heart Patient

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Couple Up on the Red Carpet at MTV VMAs 2018!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are looking so cute together!

The 49-year-old “Amor, Amor, Amor” pop entertainer and the 43-year-old former baseball player hit the red carpet on Monday night (August 20) at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Jennifer will be receiving the prestigious Michael Jackson Vanguard Award during the ceremony, and will also be putting on a big performance!

She’s also nominated for Best Collaboration Video and Best Latin Video with DJ Khaled and Cardi B for “Dinero.”

FYI: Jennifer is wearing a Versace dress.
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez mtv vmas 2018 01
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez mtv vmas 2018 02
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez mtv vmas 2018 03
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez mtv vmas 2018 04
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez mtv vmas 2018 05
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez mtv vmas 2018 06
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez mtv vmas 2018 07
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez mtv vmas 2018 08

