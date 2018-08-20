Jennifer Lopez Performs Her Greatest Hits for Epic VMAs 2018 Performance (Video)

Top Stories
Mon, 20 August 2018 at 11:18 pm

Jennifer Lopez is the golden girl while on stage for her performance at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on Monday (August 20) in New York City.

The 49-year-old entertainer was the Video Vanguard Award winner this year and she performed a medley of her greatest hits during the show.

Jennifer kicked off the performance with “Waiting for Tonight” and then segued into “On the Floor,” “Dance Again,” “Ain’t Your Mama,” a snippet of “Booty,” “Love Don’t Cost a Thing,” “Get Right,” “All I Have,” “Jenny From the Block,” “I’m Real,” “Ain’t it Funny,” and finally “Dinero.”

JLo was assisted by Ja Rule for “I’m Real” and “Ain’t It Funny.” DJ Khaled also joined her on stage during the performance!

FYI: Jennifer is wearing Versace.
