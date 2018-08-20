Jennifer Lopez Sends Love to 'Twin Soul' Alex Rodriguez During VMA Vanguard Award Speech

Jennifer Lopez got extremely emotional while accepting her Video Vanguard Award.

After an epic performance, the 49-year-old entertainer returned to the stage to accept the coveted award at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on Monday (August 20) in New York City.

After thanking her team and family, Jen gave her gratitude to boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.

“And Alex. You’re like my twin soul. We’re like mirror images of each other,” Jen said. “My life is sweeter and better with you in it because you make me realize that every day the sky is not the limit — the universe is infinite, and so is what we can accomplish together with love and trust and understanding. There’s so much more to do — to experience — and there is no one I’d rather do it with. You’re my macho baby and I love you.”

