Top Stories
MTV VMAs 2018 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

MTV VMAs 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Jennifer Lopez Performs Her Greatest Hits for Epic VMAs 2018 Performance (Video)

Jennifer Lopez Performs Her Greatest Hits for Epic VMAs 2018 Performance (Video)

Jennifer Garner Poses with Her Three Kids at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Jennifer Garner Poses with Her Three Kids at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Drake Did Something Amazing for an 11-Year-Old Heart Patient

Drake Did Something Amazing for an 11-Year-Old Heart Patient

Mon, 20 August 2018 at 11:18 pm

Jennifer Lopez Sends Love to 'Twin Soul' Alex Rodriguez During VMA Vanguard Award Speech

Jennifer Lopez Sends Love to 'Twin Soul' Alex Rodriguez During VMA Vanguard Award Speech

Jennifer Lopez got extremely emotional while accepting her Video Vanguard Award.

After an epic performance, the 49-year-old entertainer returned to the stage to accept the coveted award at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on Monday (August 20) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez

After thanking her team and family, Jen gave her gratitude to boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.

“And Alex. You’re like my twin soul. We’re like mirror images of each other,” Jen said. “My life is sweeter and better with you in it because you make me realize that every day the sky is not the limit — the universe is infinite, and so is what we can accomplish together with love and trust and understanding. There’s so much more to do — to experience — and there is no one I’d rather do it with. You’re my macho baby and I love you.”

You can watch Jen‘s full acceptance speech below!
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez mtv vmas 2018 01
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez mtv vmas 2018 02
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez mtv vmas 2018 03
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez mtv vmas 2018 04
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez mtv vmas 2018 05
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez mtv vmas 2018 06
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez mtv vmas 2018 07
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez mtv vmas 2018 08

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 MTV VMAs, Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, MTV VMAs

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • 2 Chainz & Kesha Ward's wedding in Miami was beyond extravagant - TMZ
  • Jordyn Jones has a new single out! - Just Jared Jr
  • Don Lemon gets emotional during Aretha Franklin tribute on CNN - TooFab
  • Michelle Wolf's Netflix talk show has been canceled - The Hollywood Reporter
  • These two YouTubers are heading to college - Just Jared Jr