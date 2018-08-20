Mon, 20 August 2018 at 8:27 pm
Kim Petras Looks Pretty in Pink at MTV VMAs 2018!
Kim Petras is looking pretty!
The 25-year-old “I Don’t Want It At All” pop star hit the red carpet at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night (August 20) at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kim Petras
“C u in a sec VMA’s 😏” Kim wrote on her Instagram giving a hint of her outfit for the evening.
Kim recently starred in Opening Ceremony‘s Fall 2018 campaign. Check out the pictures! She also dropped her song “Can’t Do Better” earlier this summer.
Posted to: 2018 MTV VMAs, Kim Petras, MTV VMAs
