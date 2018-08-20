Top Stories
Jennifer Garner Poses with Her Three Kids at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

MTV VMAs 2018 Seating Chart - See Where Your Favorite Celebs Are Sitting

Is Cardi B Performing at the VMAs?

Mon, 20 August 2018 at 6:45 pm

Kodi Smit-McPhee's 'Alpha' Is a Summer Movie You Should See

Kodi Smit-McPhee's 'Alpha' Is a Summer Movie You Should See

The new movie Alpha might not be on your radar yet, but it’s a summer movie that you should make sure to see in theaters.

The film follows a boy (Kodi Smit-McPhee) separated from his family who finds an injured wolf separated from its pact. Together, they forge a bond that will change the course of human history.

Kodi is on screen solo with the animals for most of the film, just like Tom Hanks in the movie Cast Away. The movie is getting great reviews and is currently at 85% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Watch the trailer here and see the movie now in theaters!
