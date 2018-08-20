Top Stories
Mon, 20 August 2018 at 7:32 pm

Kristen Stewart Snuggles Up to Stella Maxwell on Their Hike

Kristen Stewart wraps her arms around girlfriend Stella Maxwell while kicking off their week with a hike on Monday afternoon (August 20) in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old actress and the 28-year-old model both wore casual workout clothes while getting in a fitness session for a healthy start to the week.

Over the weekend, Kristen and Stella were spotted holding hands during a date night in L.A. We love seeing them so happy!

50+ pictures inside of Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell on their hike…

