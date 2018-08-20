Kylie Jenner Elaborates As to Why She Kept Her Entire Pregnancy a Secret

Kylie Jenner is speaking out about why she never confirmed her pregnancy during her nine months carrying baby Stormi, who was born on February 1.

Kendall Jenner interviewed Kylie for her Vogue Australia cover and asked, “One of my favorite things you did during your pregnancy…was that you stayed really low-key during your pregnancy. I think that it was kind of beautiful….What were you thinking when you did that and what was your whole process behind that?”

Kylie responded, “I knew that it would be better for us, if me and Stormi just stayed kind of low-key. Your hormones are going crazy and your emotions are more heightened, and I just felt like I wasn’t prepared to … I just knew that it would be better for me, and I could enjoy the whole experience if I did it privately. I just felt like it was a sacred special moment and I wasn’t ready to share it with everybody. I just wanted to keep that to myself.”

