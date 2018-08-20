Top Stories
MTV VMAs 2018 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

MTV VMAs 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Jennifer Garner Poses with Her Three Kids at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Jennifer Garner Poses with Her Three Kids at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

MTV VMAs 2018 Seating Chart - See Where Your Favorite Celebs Are Sitting

MTV VMAs 2018 Seating Chart - See Where Your Favorite Celebs Are Sitting

Drake Did Something Amazing for an 11-Year-Old Heart Patient

Drake Did Something Amazing for an 11-Year-Old Heart Patient

Mon, 20 August 2018 at 10:21 pm

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Walk The Carpet Separately at MTV VMAs 2018

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Walk The Carpet Separately at MTV VMAs 2018

Kylie Jenner looked so chic while stepping out for the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards!

The 21-year-old reality star and makeup mogul hit the pink carpet on Monday night (August 20) at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kylie Jenner

Kylie was in attendance to support her boyfriend Travis Scott, but the couple walked the carpet separately.

During the show, Travis is set to take the stage for a performance.

Make sure to tune in for the show at 9/8c on MTV. We’ll be live blogging the event all night long.

FYI: Kylie is wearing a Tom Ford dress and Olgana Paris shoes.

Just Jared on Facebook
kylie jenner travis scott mtv vmas 2018 01
kylie jenner travis scott mtv vmas 2018 02
kylie jenner travis scott mtv vmas 2018 03
kylie jenner travis scott mtv vmas 2018 04
kylie jenner travis scott mtv vmas 2018 05
kylie jenner travis scott mtv vmas 2018 06
kylie jenner travis scott mtv vmas 2018 07
kylie jenner travis scott mtv vmas 2018 08
kylie jenner travis scott mtv vmas 2018 09
kylie jenner travis scott mtv vmas 2018 10
kylie jenner travis scott mtv vmas 2018 11
kylie jenner travis scott mtv vmas 2018 12

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 MTV VMAs, Kylie Jenner, MTV VMAs, Travis Scott

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • 2 Chainz & Kesha Ward's wedding in Miami was beyond extravagant - TMZ
  • Jordyn Jones has a new single out! - Just Jared Jr
  • Don Lemon gets emotional during Aretha Franklin tribute on CNN - TooFab
  • Michelle Wolf's Netflix talk show has been canceled - The Hollywood Reporter
  • These two YouTubers are heading to college - Just Jared Jr