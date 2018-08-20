Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Walk The Carpet Separately at MTV VMAs 2018

Kylie Jenner looked so chic while stepping out for the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards!

The 21-year-old reality star and makeup mogul hit the pink carpet on Monday night (August 20) at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Kylie was in attendance to support her boyfriend Travis Scott, but the couple walked the carpet separately.

During the show, Travis is set to take the stage for a performance.

FYI: Kylie is wearing a Tom Ford dress and Olgana Paris shoes.