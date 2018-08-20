Top Stories
Mon, 20 August 2018 at 4:59 pm

Kylie Jenner Wears a Sexy Red Dress in the Big Apple!

Kylie Jenner leaves a dinner party in a sexy red dress on Sunday night (August 19) at Carbone restaurant in New York City.

The 21-year-old reality star and makeup mogul showed off her new blonde hair while leaving the restaurant. Kylie is in town for the VMAs, where her boyfriend Travis Scott will be performing.

Kylie was spotted on Monday stepping out of her hotel in a black leather outfit ahead of the awards show.

Kylie recently opened up about her decision to stay quiet about her pregnancy while she was pregnant.
