Liam Payne, Bebe Rexha & Rita Ora Kickoff MTV VMA's with Concert!

Bebe Rexha happily strikes a pose with Rita Ora while hitting the carpet at the 2018 MTV VMA’s Kickoff Concert presented by DirecTV Now at Terminal 5 on Sunday (August 19) in New York City.

The 28-year-old singer and her 27-year-old “Girls” collaborator were joined at the event by Liam Payne, Madison Beer, Winnie Harlow, and Jillian Hervey and Lucas Goodman of Lion Babe, who served as DJ’s for the opening set.

Rita and Liam took to the stage together at some point to perform their collaboration “For You” from the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack.

The 2018 MTV VMAs air live from Radio City Music Hall tonight (August 20) at 9 p.m. ET/PT!

FYI: Rita is wearing Tom Ford.