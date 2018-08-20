Liam Payne Looks So Handsome at MTV VMAs 2018

Liam Payne is all smiles on the red carpet as he steps out for the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on Monday (August 20) in New York City.

The 24-year-old singer looked dapper in a white dress and black trouser as he stepped out for music’s big night.

During the show, Liam hit the stage to present the award for Best Latin to J Balvin and Willy William for their hit “Mi Gente.”