Mon, 20 August 2018 at 2:28 pm

Life in Pieces' Hunter King Is Engaged to Nico Svoboda!

Life in Pieces' Hunter King Is Engaged to Nico Svoboda!

Hunter King is getting married!

The 24-year-old Life in Pieces actress is engaged to her boyfriend of two years, Nico Svoboda.

Nico popped the question as they went for a picturesque skateboard ride by the Los Angeles River on Saturday afternoon (August 18). The pair then put a lock on the bridge above the spot where they got engaged. Loretta from Heirlume Photography was hiding in a tent and dressed incognito to capture the special moment without Hunter noticing!

Hunter and Nico met on the set of The Young and the Restless, where he worked on the crew. He now is a camera operator for The Bold and the Beautiful, which shoots across the hall from Y&R. Hunter is about to go back to work on Life in Pieces and will be doing double duty with that show and Y&R.

“I love you I love you I love you I love you FIANCÉ!!!! I CANT’T BELIEVE I GET TO MARRY MY BEST FRIEND!!! Thank you for making yesterday the best day of my entire life! I can’t wait to marry you and spend our future going on endless adventures together. I am one lucky lady❤️💍 (And a HUGE thank you to @heirlumephotography for hiding in a tent to capture this amazing moment. I’ll cherish these pictures for forever) I LOVE YOU @neekotto,” Hunter wrote on Instagram.

Congrats Hunter and Nico!!
Photos: Heirlume Photography
