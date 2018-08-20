Logic & Ryan Tedder Perform 'One Day' at MTV VMAs 2018 - Watch Now!

Logic and Ryan Tedder put on a moving performance!

The 28-year-old rapper and singer-songwriter and the 39-year-old OneRepublic star hit the stage together to perform their track “One Day” on Monday night (August 20) at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Logic

During the performance, Logic wore a shirt that read “F–k the Wall.” He was later joined by immigrant families wearing shirts that read “We Are All Human Beings,” and held up candles.

Watch their performance of “One Day” below!