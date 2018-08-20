Top Stories
MTV VMAs 2018 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Jennifer Garner Poses with Her Three Kids at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

MTV VMAs 2018 Seating Chart - See Where Your Favorite Celebs Are Sitting

Drake Did Something Amazing for an 11-Year-Old Heart Patient

Mon, 20 August 2018 at 8:02 pm

Madison Beer & Grace VanderWaal Wear Shiny White Suits to MTV VMAs 2018

Madison Beer stuns on the pink carpet while arriving for the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on Monday (August 20) in New York City.

The 19-year-old “Home With You” songstress was joined by “City Song” hit maker Grace VanderWaal, who wore a super sparkly suit.

Tonight, Grace is up for the Push Artist of the Year award, against many other talented musicians. Crossing fingers for her!

Make sure to watch the VMAs, airing TONIGHT at 9/8c on MTV!

