Millie Bobby Brown Slays in Black Jumpsuit at MTV VMAs 2018
Millie Bobby Brown is looking so chic at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards!
The 14-year-old Stranger Things actress hit the pink carpet at the event held at Radio City Music Hall on Monday (August 20) in New York City.
She showed off her midriff in a black jumpsuit with sheer ruffled sleeves.
Millie is presenting at the show tonight.
FYI: Millie is wearing Rosie Assoulin.