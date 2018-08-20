Millie Bobby Brown Slays in Black Jumpsuit at MTV VMAs 2018

Millie Bobby Brown is looking so chic at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards!

The 14-year-old Stranger Things actress hit the pink carpet at the event held at Radio City Music Hall on Monday (August 20) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Millie Bobby Brown

She showed off her midriff in a black jumpsuit with sheer ruffled sleeves.

Millie is presenting at the show tonight.

Make sure to tune in for the VMAs at 9/8c on MTV. We’ll be live blogging the event all night long as well.

FYI: Millie is wearing Rosie Assoulin.