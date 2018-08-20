Mindy Kaling Sends Message of Support to Champions' Josie Totah, Who Came Out as Transgender

Top Stories
Mindy Kaling shared her support for Josie Totah, who publicly came out as transgender moments ago.

“My pronouns are she, her and hers. I identify as female, specifically as a transgender female. And my name is Josie Totah,” Josie wrote in her essay today.

Josie starred on Mindy‘s show Champions, which Mindy created and co-executive produced for NBC. Mindy took to Twitter to send a message to Josie after her essay was published.

“I love you, Josie. I’m so glad you’re able to speak your truth and live as your authentic self. You’re also so damn talented – I can’t wait to write for you again!,” Mindy tweeted.

(Note: Josie requested that production photos from her work be used instead of current photos.)
