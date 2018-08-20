MTV VMAs 2018 - Performers & Presenters Lineup Revealed!
The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards are set to air live tonight from New York City and there’s going to be a ton of celebrity guests and performers at the show!
The show will take place at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, and this year, the producers chose to not have a host for the event.
PERFORMERS
Jennifer Lopez (Performing as Video Vanguard Award winner)
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
Logic & Ryan Tedder
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Nicki Minaj
Panic! at the Disco
Maluma
Aerosmith
PRE-SHOW PERFORMERS
Backstreet Boys
Bazzi
Bruce Vine
PRESENTERS
Tiffany Haddish
Kevin Hart
Blake Lively
Liam Payne
DJ Khaled
the Backstreet Boys
Millie Bobby Brown
Keegan-Michael Key
Common
Lenny Kravitz
Olivia Munn
Bebe Rexha
Rita Ora
Teyana Taylor
Zedd
Gucci Mane
G-Eazy
Lil Uzi Vert
Amandla Stenberg
Shay Mitchell