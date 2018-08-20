MTV VMAs 2018 - Performers & Presenters Lineup Revealed!

The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards are set to air live tonight from New York City and there’s going to be a ton of celebrity guests and performers at the show!

The show will take place at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, and this year, the producers chose to not have a host for the event.

PERFORMERS

Jennifer Lopez (Performing as Video Vanguard Award winner)

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

Logic & Ryan Tedder

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Nicki Minaj

Panic! at the Disco

Maluma

Aerosmith

PRE-SHOW PERFORMERS

Backstreet Boys

Bazzi

Bruce Vine

PRESENTERS

Tiffany Haddish

Kevin Hart

Blake Lively

Liam Payne

DJ Khaled

the Backstreet Boys

Millie Bobby Brown

Keegan-Michael Key

Common

Lenny Kravitz

Olivia Munn

Bebe Rexha

Rita Ora

Teyana Taylor

Zedd

Gucci Mane

G-Eazy

Lil Uzi Vert

Amandla Stenberg

Shay Mitchell