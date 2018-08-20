Top Stories
MTV VMAs 2018 Seating Chart - See Where Your Favorite Celebs Are Sitting in Radio City Music Hall!

The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards seating chart has been revealed and you can now see where your favorite celebs are sitting!

The seating chart shows famous names like Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Blake Lively, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Millie Bobby Brown, and more.

Things might get awkward with Nicki sitting right in front of Kylie and Travis. Nicki just called out Kylie and Travis in a Twitter rant over the weekend! Note: TMZ is now reporting that Kylie and Travis have actually moved seats to be across the room from Nicki.

Be sure to tune into the 2018 MTV VMAs, airing tonight on MTV. The show will air live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
