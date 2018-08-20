Nick Jonas Flies Out of India After Visiting Orphanage with Fiancee Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra sit in the backseat of a car while leaving an orphanage on Monday (August 20) in Mumbai, India.

The engaged couple, along with Nick‘s parents, visited St. Catherine’s Home for Orphans to bring some cheer to the kids there. Later in the day, Nick flew out of town with his parents.

“12 years of knowing these girls and in minutes they get all love struck by the #lovebug… thank you @nickjonas and our families. Thank you to the sisters and all the girls at St. Catherine’s orphanage for opening your hearts to us again. I’ll see you next time,” Priyanka wrote on Instagram with the below video.

The couple was in town for their engagement party this weekend and they shared some gorgeous photos.