Mon, 20 August 2018 at 10:38 pm

Nicki Minaj Performs a Rap Medley at MTV VMAs 2018 (Video)

Nicki Minaj hits the stage for a special performance at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night (August 20) in New York City.

The 35-year-old rapper took a helicopter ride from Radio City Music Hall during the show down town to the Oculus for the performance.

Nicki performed a medley of her songs “Barbie Dreams” and “Majesty” during the nearly five-minute performance.

Earlier in the night, Nicki won the award for Best Hip-Hop for her “Chun-Li” video.
