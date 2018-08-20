Top Stories
MTV VMAs 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Jennifer Garner Poses with Her Three Kids at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

MTV VMAs 2018 Seating Chart - See Where Your Favorite Celebs Are Sitting

Drake Did Something Amazing for an 11-Year-Old Heart Patient

Mon, 20 August 2018 at 7:48 pm

Noah Cyrus & Lil Xan Drop New Song 'Live or Die' Ahead of MTV VMAs 2018 Red Carpet

Noah Cyrus keeps close to her boyfriend Lil Xan while arriving at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on Monday (August 20) in New York City.

The musical twosome shared a cute kiss on the pink carpet, just after dropping a brand new song ahead of the award show.

“I think we’re putting one on [my album] and one on hers,” he revealed to Billboard about their future collaborations. “Right now, I feel like we can make a better track for mine, but we have a track dropping Monday called ‘Live or Die.’”

You can stream the song below now!

Make sure to watch the VMAs, airing TONIGHT at 9/8c on MTV!
