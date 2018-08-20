Top Stories
Ben Affleck & Shauna Sexton Make a Fast Food Run Together Amid Romance Rumors!

Nicki Minaj Calls Out Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, Spotify & More After 'Queen' Debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200

Kanye West Makes an Interesting Fashion Choice at 2 Chainz' Wedding!

Mon, 20 August 2018 at 2:21 am

Noah Cyrus & Lil Xan: 'Live or Die' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan are taking their relationship to the recording studio!

The 18-year-old “Make Me (Cry)” singer and the 21-year-old rapper and songwriter, who are also dating, pair up for a brand new track called “Live Or Die,” which is expected to be included on Noah‘s upcoming debut album. The song dropped on Monday (August 20).

“I think we’re putting one on [my album] and one on hers… Right now, I feel like we can make a better track for mine, but we have a track dropping Monday called ‘Live or Die,’” Xan told Billboard of the track on Saturday (August 18).

“I love rap and I still wanna rap, but I wanna be more of a pop public figure, iconic kinda dude.”

Listen to “Live or Die” below!
