Noah Cyrus & Lil Xan: 'Live or Die' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan are taking their relationship to the recording studio!

The 18-year-old “Make Me (Cry)” singer and the 21-year-old rapper and songwriter, who are also dating, pair up for a brand new track called “Live Or Die,” which is expected to be included on Noah‘s upcoming debut album. The song dropped on Monday (August 20).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Noah Cyrus

“I think we’re putting one on [my album] and one on hers… Right now, I feel like we can make a better track for mine, but we have a track dropping Monday called ‘Live or Die,’” Xan told Billboard of the track on Saturday (August 18).

“I love rap and I still wanna rap, but I wanna be more of a pop public figure, iconic kinda dude.”

Listen to “Live or Die” below!