Olivia Munn & Keegan-Michael Key Bring 'Predator' to MTV VMAs 2018
Olivia Munn and Keegan-Michael Key are stepping out to support their film Predator at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards!
The co-stars hit the carpet at Radio City Music Hall on Monday night (August 20) in New York City.
Olivia looked stunning in a strapless purple gown.
Meanwhile, Keegan, who was joined by his wife Elisa Pugliese, went for a classic suit.
FYI: Olivia is wearing a David Koma dress.