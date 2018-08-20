Top Stories
Mon, 20 August 2018 at 11:03 pm

Olivia Munn & Keegan-Michael Key Bring 'Predator' to MTV VMAs 2018

Olivia Munn & Keegan-Michael Key Bring 'Predator' to MTV VMAs 2018

Olivia Munn and Keegan-Michael Key are stepping out to support their film Predator at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards!

The co-stars hit the carpet at Radio City Music Hall on Monday night (August 20) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Olivia Munn

Olivia looked stunning in a strapless purple gown.

Meanwhile, Keegan, who was joined by his wife Elisa Pugliese, went for a classic suit.

Make sure to tune in for the show at 9/8c on MTV. We’ll be live blogging the event all night long.

FYI: Olivia is wearing a David Koma dress.
Photos: Getty
