Mon, 20 August 2018 at 11:28 am
One Republic Donates $100,000 to Shooting Victim
- The band One Republic has donated $100,000 to help a victim of a shooting – TMZ
- Something huge happened for Camila Cabello this weekend – Just Jared Jr
- Woah, did these two celebs accidentally get married – Lainey Gossip
- Selena Gomez did something amazing with her besties – TooFab
- Huge news for Twilight fans – MTV
- These photos of Kim Kardashian may be some of her hottest yet – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Newsies, One Republic
Sponsored Links by ZergNet