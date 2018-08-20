Pete Davidson Pulled Over By Police, Passenger in the Car Arrested

Pete Davidson was pulled over by police while driving in upstate New York last weekend.

At around four AM, Pete was pulled over, TMZ reports. Reportedly, officers smelled marijuana and the passenger in Pete‘s car, Joey Gay, was arrested for “possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree and cited with unlawful possession of marijuana,” People reports. Pete passed a field sobriety test conducted by the officer.

Pete has been upstate filming his upcoming movie Big Time Adolescence.

So far, no official statement has been made.