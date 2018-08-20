Top Stories
Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus Split After One Year of Dating - Here's the Rumored Reason Why

Kylie Jenner Elaborates As to Why She Kept Her Entire Pregnancy a Secret

Is Cardi B Performing at the VMAs?

Mon, 20 August 2018 at 2:43 pm

Pregnant Diane Kruger Shows Her Baby Bump in Summery Look!

Pregnant Diane Kruger Shows Her Baby Bump in Summery Look!

Diane Kruger stops by a bagel store to grab an item to go on Monday (August 20) in New York City.

The 42-year-old pregnant actress, who worn a cute shirt dress and showed her baby bump, has barely been seen since the news broke about her first pregnancy.

If you don’t know, back in May, it was reported that Diane and Norman Reedus were expecting their first child together! She was not photographed until mid-August, and then again today.

Diane and Norman still haven’t confirmed the news. Congrats again to the happy couple!
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Diane Kruger, Pregnant Celebrities

