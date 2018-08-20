Rebel Wilson Goes for a Hike in Los Feliz!
Rebel Wilson is getting in a hike!
The 38-year-old Pitch Perfect actress was spotted going on a hike on Sunday (August 19) in Los Feliz, Calif.
Rebel recently stepped out for the Day of Indulgence party hosted by producer Jennifer Klein in Brentwood, Calif. The star-studded roster of celebrities were treated to many luxurious treatments and high-end products.
She was also recently seen shooting scenes for her upcoming rom-com Isn’t It Romantic with Liam Hemsworth and Priyanka Chopra.