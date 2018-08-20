Top Stories
Ben Affleck &amp; Shauna Sexton Make a Fast Food Run Together Amid Romance Rumors!

Ben Affleck & Shauna Sexton Make a Fast Food Run Together Amid Romance Rumors!

Nicki Minaj Calls Out Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, Spotify &amp; More After 'Queen' Debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200

Nicki Minaj Calls Out Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, Spotify & More After 'Queen' Debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200

Kanye West Makes an Interesting Fashion Choice at 2 Chainz' Wedding!

Kanye West Makes an Interesting Fashion Choice at 2 Chainz' Wedding!

Mon, 20 August 2018 at 4:30 am

Rebel Wilson Goes for a Hike in Los Feliz!

Rebel Wilson Goes for a Hike in Los Feliz!

Rebel Wilson is getting in a hike!

The 38-year-old Pitch Perfect actress was spotted going on a hike on Sunday (August 19) in Los Feliz, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rebel Wilson

Rebel recently stepped out for the Day of Indulgence party hosted by producer Jennifer Klein in Brentwood, Calif. The star-studded roster of celebrities were treated to many luxurious treatments and high-end products.

She was also recently seen shooting scenes for her upcoming rom-com Isn’t It Romantic with Liam Hemsworth and Priyanka Chopra.
Just Jared on Facebook
rebel wilson hike august 2018 los feliz 01 copy
rebel wilson hike august 2018 los feliz 01
rebel wilson hike august 2018 los feliz 02 copy
rebel wilson hike august 2018 los feliz 02

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Rebel Wilson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • 2 Chainz & Kesha Ward's wedding in Miami was beyond extravagant - TMZ
  • Jordyn Jones has a new single out! - Just Jared Jr
  • Don Lemon gets emotional during Aretha Franklin tribute on CNN - TooFab
  • Michelle Wolf's Netflix talk show has been canceled - The Hollywood Reporter
  • These two YouTubers are heading to college - Just Jared Jr