Rebel Wilson Goes for a Hike in Los Feliz!

Rebel Wilson is getting in a hike!

The 38-year-old Pitch Perfect actress was spotted going on a hike on Sunday (August 19) in Los Feliz, Calif.

Rebel recently stepped out for the Day of Indulgence party hosted by producer Jennifer Klein in Brentwood, Calif. The star-studded roster of celebrities were treated to many luxurious treatments and high-end products.

She was also recently seen shooting scenes for her upcoming rom-com Isn’t It Romantic with Liam Hemsworth and Priyanka Chopra.