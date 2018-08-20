Rita Ora Rocks a Risque Look on the Red Carpet at MTV VMAs 2018!

Rita Ora is baring it all!

The 27-year-old “Anywhere” pop superstar hit the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet in a sexy outfit on Monday night (August 20) at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Rita will be performing during the awards ceremony later in the evening. She is also nominated alongside the late Avicii for Best Dance Video (“Lonely Together”) and Best Visual Effects.

She will reportedly pay tribute to the late producer and DJ, who sadly died in April.