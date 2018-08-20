Top Stories
MTV VMAs 2018 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

MTV VMAs 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Jennifer Garner Poses with Her Three Kids at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Jennifer Garner Poses with Her Three Kids at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

MTV VMAs 2018 Seating Chart - See Where Your Favorite Celebs Are Sitting

MTV VMAs 2018 Seating Chart - See Where Your Favorite Celebs Are Sitting

Drake Did Something Amazing for an 11-Year-Old Heart Patient

Drake Did Something Amazing for an 11-Year-Old Heart Patient

Mon, 20 August 2018 at 8:45 pm

Rita Ora Rocks a Risque Look on the Red Carpet at MTV VMAs 2018!

Rita Ora Rocks a Risque Look on the Red Carpet at MTV VMAs 2018!

Rita Ora is baring it all!

The 27-year-old “Anywhere” pop superstar hit the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet in a sexy outfit on Monday night (August 20) at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rita Ora

Rita will be performing during the awards ceremony later in the evening. She is also nominated alongside the late Avicii for Best Dance Video (“Lonely Together”) and Best Visual Effects.

She will reportedly pay tribute to the late producer and DJ, who sadly died in April.
Just Jared on Facebook
rita ora mtv vmas 2018 01
rita ora mtv vmas 2018 02
rita ora mtv vmas 2018 03
rita ora mtv vmas 2018 04
rita ora mtv vmas 2018 05

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2018 MTV VMAs, MTV VMAs, Rita Ora

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • 2 Chainz & Kesha Ward's wedding in Miami was beyond extravagant - TMZ
  • Jordyn Jones has a new single out! - Just Jared Jr
  • Don Lemon gets emotional during Aretha Franklin tribute on CNN - TooFab
  • Michelle Wolf's Netflix talk show has been canceled - The Hollywood Reporter
  • These two YouTubers are heading to college - Just Jared Jr