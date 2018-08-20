Top Stories
Ben Affleck's Rumored New Flame Shauna Sexton Fuels Rumors with This Instagram Comment

Ben Affleck's Rumored New Flame Shauna Sexton Fuels Rumors with This Instagram Comment

Nicki Minaj Calls Out Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, Spotify &amp; More After 'Queen' Debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200

Nicki Minaj Calls Out Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, Spotify & More After 'Queen' Debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200

Is Cardi B Performing at the VMAs?

Is Cardi B Performing at the VMAs?

Mon, 20 August 2018 at 11:33 am

Ronda Rousey Wins WWE Raw Women's Title at SummerSlam!

Ronda Rousey Wins WWE Raw Women's Title at SummerSlam!

Ronda Rousey is the new WWE Raw Women’s champion!

The 31-year-old entertainer scored a submission win over Alexa Bliss on Sunday night (August 19) during 2018 SummerSlam at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ronda Rousey

Ronda is now the first woman in history to hold titles in both UFC and WWE.

“This isn’t me winning a match in one night, this is a torch that has been passed women to women and this is just my time to carry,” Ronda expressed about her win. “All I can do is represent this title as best as I can and to carry that torch as far as well as I can. I will happily pass it along to the next one.”


Ronda Rousey – WWE Women’s Division: SummerSlam
Just Jared on Facebook
ronda rousey wins wwe raw womens title at summerslam 01
ronda rousey wins wwe raw womens title at summerslam 02
ronda rousey wins wwe raw womens title at summerslam 03
ronda rousey wins wwe raw womens title at summerslam 04
ronda rousey wins wwe raw womens title at summerslam 05

Photos: SplashNewsOnline, Backgrid USA
Posted to: Ronda Rousey

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • 2 Chainz & Kesha Ward's wedding in Miami was beyond extravagant - TMZ
  • Jordyn Jones has a new single out! - Just Jared Jr
  • Don Lemon gets emotional during Aretha Franklin tribute on CNN - TooFab
  • Michelle Wolf's Netflix talk show has been canceled - The Hollywood Reporter
  • These two YouTubers are heading to college - Just Jared Jr