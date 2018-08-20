Ronda Rousey Wins WWE Raw Women's Title at SummerSlam!

Ronda Rousey is the new WWE Raw Women’s champion!

The 31-year-old entertainer scored a submission win over Alexa Bliss on Sunday night (August 19) during 2018 SummerSlam at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Ronda is now the first woman in history to hold titles in both UFC and WWE.

“This isn’t me winning a match in one night, this is a torch that has been passed women to women and this is just my time to carry,” Ronda expressed about her win. “All I can do is represent this title as best as I can and to carry that torch as far as well as I can. I will happily pass it along to the next one.”



Ronda Rousey – WWE Women’s Division: SummerSlam