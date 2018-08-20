Rose McGowan Reacts to News that Asia Argento Reportedly Paid Off Her Sexual Assault Accuser

Top Stories
Mon, 20 August 2018 at 8:34 am

Rose McGowan is reacting to the news that Asia Argento allegedly made a financial agreement with her sexual misconduct accuser.

If you don’t know, a report emerged hours ago that after Asia made the allegations against Harvey Weinstein, Asia paid a $380,000 financial agreement with 22-year-old Jimmy Bennett, who claimed that Asia sexually assaulted him two months after his 17th birthday years ago in a California hotel room.

Rose and Asia were both vocal about Harvey Weinstein, and were supporters of the #MeToo movement. Rose even wrote an open letter after Asia‘s boyfriend, Anthony Bourdain, passed away from suicide.

“I got to know Asia Argento ten months ago. Our commonality is the shared pain of being assaulted by Harvey Weinstein. My heart is broken. I will continue my work on behalf of victims everywhere,” Rose tweeted hours ago.

  • mahbelle

    rose isn’t going to post another video of her crying like a crazy person, is she? asia is the biggest hypocrite on the planet.

  • Vanity

    really no outrage? your heart is broken?
    Argento is a fraud & Ive been saying it since day 1.