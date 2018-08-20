Shay Mitchell Joins Sofia Carson & Sabrina Carpenter at MTV VMAs 2018

Shay Mitchell wows in an orange mini dress at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on Monday (August 20) in New York City.

The 32-year-old You actress hit the pink carpet along with new Pretty Little Liars fandom star Sofia Carson and singer Sabrina Carpenter.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Shay Mitchell

Sabrina wore white Versace gown on the carpet, while Sofia was in Carolina Herrera for the show. Shay wore an orange Nicolas Jebran dress with Harry Kotlar earrings.

15+ pics inside of Sofia Carson, Shay Mitchell and Sabrina Carpenter…