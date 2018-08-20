Top Stories
MTV VMAs 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Jennifer Garner Poses with Her Three Kids at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

MTV VMAs 2018 Seating Chart - See Where Your Favorite Celebs Are Sitting

Drake Did Something Amazing for an 11-Year-Old Heart Patient

Mon, 20 August 2018 at 9:40 pm

Shay Mitchell Joins Sofia Carson & Sabrina Carpenter at MTV VMAs 2018

Shay Mitchell wows in an orange mini dress at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on Monday (August 20) in New York City.

The 32-year-old You actress hit the pink carpet along with new Pretty Little Liars fandom star Sofia Carson and singer Sabrina Carpenter.

Sabrina wore white Versace gown on the carpet, while Sofia was in Carolina Herrera for the show. Shay wore an orange Nicolas Jebran dress with Harry Kotlar earrings.

