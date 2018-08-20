Top Stories
MTV VMAs 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Jennifer Garner Poses with Her Three Kids at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

MTV VMAs 2018 Seating Chart - See Where Your Favorite Celebs Are Sitting

Drake Did Something Amazing for an 11-Year-Old Heart Patient

SZA & Bebe Rexha Get Glam For MTV VMAs 2018

SZA & Bebe Rexha Get Glam For MTV VMAs 2018

SZA and Bebe Rexha showed their style while hitting the pink carpet at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards!

The two singers stepped out for the event held at Radio City Music Hall on Monday (August 20) in New York City.

During the show, Bebe is set to take the stage and is nominated for Best Collaboration for her song “Meant to Be” with Florida Georgia Line.

SZA is also up for several awards including Push Artist of the Year, Best Art Direction for her video “The Weekend,” and Best Visual Effects for her video “All the Stars” with Kendrick Lamar.

Make sure to tune in for the show at 9/8c on MTV. We’ll be live blogging the event all night long.

FYI: SZA is wearing Rodarte. Bebe is wearing Christian Siriano with Lana Jewelry rings.
