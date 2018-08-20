Tara Reid & Ian Ziering Hit Red Carpet for 'The Last Sharknado: It's About Time' Premiere!

Tara Reid is all smiles as she strikes a pose on the red carpet a the premiere of The Asylum and Syfy’s The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time held at Cinemark Playa Vista on Sunday (August 19) in Los Angeles.

The 42-year-old actress was joined by her co-star Ian Ziering and his wife Erin, as well as their two daughters – Penna Mae Ziering, 5, and Mia Loren Ziering, 7.

Also in attendance was Tara and Ian‘s cast mate Cassie Scerbo, and the film’s director Anthony C. Ferrante and writer Thunder Levin.

Synopsis: Fin (Ziering) has to go back in time to rejoin his shark-battling friends to stop the first Sharknado and save humanity – Watch the trailer below!



The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time Official Trailer | SYFY