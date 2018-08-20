Top Stories
Ben Affleck's Rumored New Flame Shauna Sexton Fuels Rumors with This Instagram Comment

Ben Affleck's Rumored New Flame Shauna Sexton Fuels Rumors with This Instagram Comment

Nicki Minaj Calls Out Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, Spotify &amp; More After 'Queen' Debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200

Nicki Minaj Calls Out Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, Spotify & More After 'Queen' Debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200

Is Cardi B Performing at the VMAs?

Is Cardi B Performing at the VMAs?

Mon, 20 August 2018 at 9:33 am

Tara Reid & Ian Ziering Hit Red Carpet for 'The Last Sharknado: It's About Time' Premiere!

Tara Reid & Ian Ziering Hit Red Carpet for 'The Last Sharknado: It's About Time' Premiere!

Tara Reid is all smiles as she strikes a pose on the red carpet a the premiere of The Asylum and Syfy’s The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time held at Cinemark Playa Vista on Sunday (August 19) in Los Angeles.

The 42-year-old actress was joined by her co-star Ian Ziering and his wife Erin, as well as their two daughters – Penna Mae Ziering, 5, and Mia Loren Ziering, 7.

Also in attendance was Tara and Ian‘s cast mate Cassie Scerbo, and the film’s director Anthony C. Ferrante and writer Thunder Levin.

Synopsis: Fin (Ziering) has to go back in time to rejoin his shark-battling friends to stop the first Sharknado and save humanity – Watch the trailer below!


The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time Official Trailer | SYFY
Just Jared on Facebook
tara reid ian ziering hit red carpet for the last sharknado its about time premiere 01
tara reid ian ziering hit red carpet for the last sharknado its about time premiere 02
tara reid ian ziering hit red carpet for the last sharknado its about time premiere 03
tara reid ian ziering hit red carpet for the last sharknado its about time premiere 04
tara reid ian ziering hit red carpet for the last sharknado its about time premiere 05
tara reid ian ziering hit red carpet for the last sharknado its about time premiere 06
tara reid ian ziering hit red carpet for the last sharknado its about time premiere 07
tara reid ian ziering hit red carpet for the last sharknado its about time premiere 08
tara reid ian ziering hit red carpet for the last sharknado its about time premiere 09
tara reid ian ziering hit red carpet for the last sharknado its about time premiere 10
tara reid ian ziering hit red carpet for the last sharknado its about time premiere 11
tara reid ian ziering hit red carpet for the last sharknado its about time premiere 12
tara reid ian ziering hit red carpet for the last sharknado its about time premiere 13
tara reid ian ziering hit red carpet for the last sharknado its about time premiere 14
tara reid ian ziering hit red carpet for the last sharknado its about time premiere 15
tara reid ian ziering hit red carpet for the last sharknado its about time premiere 16
tara reid ian ziering hit red carpet for the last sharknado its about time premiere 17
tara reid ian ziering hit red carpet for the last sharknado its about time premiere 18
tara reid ian ziering hit red carpet for the last sharknado its about time premiere 19
tara reid ian ziering hit red carpet for the last sharknado its about time premiere 20
tara reid ian ziering hit red carpet for the last sharknado its about time premiere 21
tara reid ian ziering hit red carpet for the last sharknado its about time premiere 22
tara reid ian ziering hit red carpet for the last sharknado its about time premiere 23
tara reid ian ziering hit red carpet for the last sharknado its about time premiere 24
tara reid ian ziering hit red carpet for the last sharknado its about time premiere 25
tara reid ian ziering hit red carpet for the last sharknado its about time premiere 26
tara reid ian ziering hit red carpet for the last sharknado its about time premiere 27
tara reid ian ziering hit red carpet for the last sharknado its about time premiere 28
tara reid ian ziering hit red carpet for the last sharknado its about time premiere 29

Credit: FayesVision; Photos: WENN
Posted to: Cassie Scerbo, Erin Ziering, Ian Ziering, Tara Reid

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • 2 Chainz & Kesha Ward's wedding in Miami was beyond extravagant - TMZ
  • Jordyn Jones has a new single out! - Just Jared Jr
  • Don Lemon gets emotional during Aretha Franklin tribute on CNN - TooFab
  • Michelle Wolf's Netflix talk show has been canceled - The Hollywood Reporter
  • These two YouTubers are heading to college - Just Jared Jr
  • lorelai

    That’s a terrible dress.

  • mahbelle

    oh that dress goes way beyond terrible.