Teyana Taylor Shows Off Her Insane Abs at MTV VMAs 2018

Teyana Taylor showed off her insane abs while hitting the carpet at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards!

The 27-year-old entertainer stepped out at the event at Radio City Music Hall on Monday night (August 20) in New York City.

Teyana was also joined at the event by Ashanti and Kyle.

During the show, Kyle and Teyana took to the stage to present an award.

FYI: Ashanti is wearing Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.