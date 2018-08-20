Top Stories
MTV VMAs 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Jennifer Lopez Performs Her Greatest Hits for Epic VMAs 2018 Performance (Video)

Jennifer Garner Poses with Her Three Kids at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Drake Did Something Amazing for an 11-Year-Old Heart Patient

Mon, 20 August 2018 at 11:38 pm

Teyana Taylor Shows Off Her Insane Abs at MTV VMAs 2018

Teyana Taylor showed off her insane abs while hitting the carpet at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards!

The 27-year-old entertainer stepped out at the event at Radio City Music Hall on Monday night (August 20) in New York City.

Teyana was also joined at the event by Ashanti and Kyle.

During the show, Kyle and Teyana took to the stage to present an award.

Make sure to tune in for the show at 9/8c on MTV. We’ll be live blogging the event all night long.

FYI: Ashanti is wearing Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.

